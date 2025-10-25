Dem Rep. Bennie Thompson: Shutdown Isn’t Our Fault, We Want to ‘Resolve Whatever the Impasse Is’, GOP’s in Charge

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) stated that the government shutdown can’t be the fault of Democrats because Republicans “run everything” and they want to work to “resolve whatever the impasse is.”

Thompson said, “Democrats in the House, we come into Washington every week, ready to work, but we can’t find our Republican colleagues. They’re MIA, and, to add insult to injury, they are saying it’s the Democrats’ fault. Well, Democrats are here, in Washington, ready to work.”

He added, “[O]nly the speaker can call the House of Representatives back into session. If the speaker continues to say it’s the Democrats’ fault, that dog won’t hunt. You’re in charge. How in the world are you going to blame the victim for the crime? So, ultimately, it’s Speaker Johnson’s (R-LA) position, he has the authority. He’s the one who sent us home.”

Thompson further stated, “Democrats have been in Washington, every day since the shutdown, saying, we’re ready to work. But we can’t find our Republican colleagues. So, my plea to them on your show and every other venue, come to Washington, let’s resolve whatever the impasse is. But it’s impossible, if you are somewhere other than Washington, for us to get that done. And for you to try to say it’s Democrats’ fault is ludicrous. So, again, it’s important for the public to understand that our president is running the show lock, stock, and barrel. He’s telling Republicans in the House and Senate do not do anything that I don’t want you to do, if you do, I will run someone against you.”

He concluded, “Republicans control the White House, they control the Senate, they control the House of Representatives. How in God’s name can you say it’s the Democrats’ fault when you run everything?”

