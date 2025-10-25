Maher: Mamdani Is ‘Sister Souljah Moment’, ‘Whole Democratic Party in the Country Is on the Ballot’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that New York City’s mayoral race is the Sister Souljah issue for the Democratic Party.

Maher said that he planned to ask Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) “about a Sister Souljah issue, which is what has been talked about a lot, because the Democrats, let’s face it, they’re kind of split now. There’s the far-left version that did not do too well in recent elections, and then people like the Governor who say, we’ve got to come back to the middle, common sense. And whenever this discussion comes up, this is what you hear a lot, we need a Sister Souljah moment, a time when the — something, some issue where the Democrat says, look, I’m not with the far left and this is how you know you can trust me that I’m not.”

He continued, “I think I have the issue, and it’s the mayor’s race in New York. I think, he seems like a sweet guy, Mamdani. But I would just like to say…this is not just New York that’s on the ballot. I think the whole Democratic Party in the country is on the ballot, and the whole country will be looking at this race to see which way are the Democrats going to go. I know Andrew Cuomo may not be that exciting and that inspirational, but, for a party that said, we want to get back to normal, he’s kind of normal.”

