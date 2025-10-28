Newsom: ’25 Elections Will Give Dems ‘Momentum’ to ‘De Facto End’ of Trump Presidency in ’26

During an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that the 2025 elections will give Democrats “momentum into 2026. And look what happens, in November of 2026, Donald Trump’s presidency de facto ends.”

Newsom stated, “I think we’ve appeared weak on a number of issues. We’ve lost the national election. We lost both the House and the Senate. We lost our sense — I think we lost our mojo, we lost our confidence, and we’ve been on our heels. We’ve got a guy who knows how to communicate. He’s a terrible orator, he’s dull beyond words, but he’s a great communicator, Trump. He’s flooding the zone. There’s an asymmetry as it relates to the way he’s able to communicate, and we haven’t been able to respond.”

He continued, “But again, November 4, I really believe is a moment, a profound and consequential moment that’s going to give us momentum into 2026. And look what happens, in November of 2026, Donald Trump’s presidency de facto ends. He’ll still be the president of the United States, fire and fury, signifying a lot less. But when we take back that House, when Speaker Jeffries is sworn in, we’ll finally have a co-equal branch of government, not a supine Congress and a supine Supreme Court. By the way, a Supreme Court that’s now encouraging and promoting racial profiling.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett