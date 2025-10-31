Dem Sen. Kim on Trump Criticism of ACA: Glad Trump ‘Waking Up to the Problems’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) responded to criticism of Obamacare by President Donald Trump by saying that “I’m glad he’s waking up to the problems. I wish it had happened on January 20. I wish he put the kind of energy into this as he did the tax cuts for billionaires.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “And what this is all over — a fight over is the healthcare — Obamacare subsidies that your party wants extended and says, basically, the shutdown is worth it to have this fight over the subsidies. And the President posted on Truth Social, just a couple of moments ago — I don’t know if you saw this, he just got back from his trip to Asia — and he said, ‘As I have said for years, OBAMACARE IS A DISASTER! Rates are going through the roof for really bad healthcare!!! Do something Democrats!!!’ As a Democrat, what’s your response to the President’s post?”

Kim responded, “Well, my response is that I’m glad he’s waking up to the problems. I wish it had happened on January 20. I wish he put the kind of energy into this as he did the tax cuts for billionaires. Because they keep saying, oh, we can delay these negotiations about the ACA until after Thanksgiving, which is what they were trying to do with the CR that they pushed forward. But, look, first of all, we are seeing open enrollment starting in 24 hours. I have heard from people back in New Jersey, that people are telling me thousands of dollars’ increase. Right now, the average in New Jersey is going to be a 174% increase in costs when it comes to the Affordable Care Act. So, people are having huge problems. And the fact that the President is only tuning in now to understand this? The other thing that wasn’t going to expire till the end of the year were those tax cuts for the billionaires, that they were tripping over themselves, earlier this year, to be able to solve the problem. Where is that urgency? Where is that urgency when it comes to working families, when it comes to their health care?”

