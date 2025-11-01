Fetterman on Newsom Moving to Center: ‘Everyone’ Will Try to Go to Center, But the Internet Is Forever

During an interview aired on Saturday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Prime,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to a question on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) trying to shift to the center and if that’s the right move for the party by saying that “Everyone’s going to go into the middle. But people [forget] that the Internet exists and all of the clips and all of the outlandish things that they’ve said or they’ve done,” and answered a question on if Newsom will have his past stances come back to bite him by stating that “everyone will” have that problem.

Host Natasha Zouves said, “We have seemingly seen Newsom shift more to the middle on hot-button issues.” After playing a clip of Newsom talking about men in women’s sports with Charlie Kirk, she asked, “You alluded to this earlier. Do you think the shift to the center really has to be the right move for the party going forward, whether it’s Newsom or anyone else?”

Fetterman responded, “Everyone’s going to go into the middle. But people [forget] that the Internet exists and all of the clips and all of the outlandish things that they’ve said or they’ve done, that’s going to have about 20 or 30 million dollars that can pound you for those things. So, it’s like, for all of the things that you say right now or the things now, you want to pander or monetize faux outrage now, you’re going to pay when you actually have to run in an election that you’re accountable, when you actually have Republicans and Democrat[s] and you have a purple situation where you have to find a way forward. And that’s exactly what I’ve been trying to do here during my time here in the Senate.”

Zouves then asked, “So, as we see Newsom trying to position himself as more centrist, more moderate, do you think that some things in the past are going to come back to haunt him?”

Fetterman answered, “Well, they’re all going — everyone will. They’ll pander, scream to the base, and then now — then they’re going to have to try to just walk it back or now just pretend that all these things weren’t said or done. That’s how it works. And that’s one thing I refuse to do.”

