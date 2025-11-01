Maher: Dems Still Seem to Ignore Blue-Collar Workers

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he fears Democrats will become a “ghost brand” like other companies have and said, “They still seem to want to be that upscale store that impresses celebrities.”

While discussing corporate brands that declined, Maher said, “I fear the Democratic Party is at risk of becoming a ghost brand, too.”

After turning to Playboy as a brand that declined, Maher stated, “Like the Democratic Party, Playboy decided they didn’t need straight men anymore.”

He added, “[E]ven Cracker Barrel recently decided that they felt a little embarrassed that it was so popular with bumpkins who salivate at the sight of an old wagon wheel screwed to the wall, so they changed it…which got them no new customers while pissing off the old ones. It reminded me of when Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, in 2016, that ‘for every blue-collar Democrat we lose in Western Pennsylvania, we [will] pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs’ … yeah, how’d that work out? But at least Cracker Barrel had the sense to immediately say, oh, shit, sorry, and put the sling blades back on the wall. Democrats don’t seem to be doing that. They still seem to want to be that upscale store that impresses celebrities.”

