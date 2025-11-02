Jeffries: Trump Is ‘Running the Largest Pay to Play Scheme in the History of the Country’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of running a “pay to play scheme.”

Jeffries said, “I think the future of the Democratic Party is going to fall as far as we’re concerned, relative to the House Democratic Caucus and members who are doing a great work all across the country as it relates to our need to both take back control of the House but in doing so, make sure that we’re communicating to the American people like we understand you deserve better than the country that you have received. Donald Trump and Republicans have gone way too far and have failed to deliver anything meaningful for the American people.”

“And as Democrats, we’re going to focus on lowering the high cost of living, on fixing our broken health care system that Republicans continue to make worse with their toxic policies,” he continued. “And, of course, on cleaning up corruption in the Congress, in the courts and within the administration with Donald Trump running the largest pay to play scheme in the history of the country.”

He added, “The lightning rod, in terms of what’s going to impact the ability of either side to win control of the House or hold control of the House in 2026, is going to be the failure of Republicans to actually deliver on the promises that they’ve made, and to actively make life worse for everyday Americans.”

