Marlow: Virginia Election Is ‘Not a Referendum on Trump’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) defeating opponent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R-VA) in the race for governor was “not a referendum” on President Donald Trump.

Marlow said, “Laura, you touched on one of my top two issues for this race. One of them is this framing of Spanberger as some sort of a moderate is completely bogus. So indistinguishable from a far-left Democrat. She is obviously word salad on the trans stuff, and she could not sufficiently condemn Jay Jones, the attorney general, and the candidate’s fantasies of violence against Republicans, as she wants to oppose Trump’s ICE policy. So she wants Immigration and Customs Enforcement not to be enforced in the state of Virginia. These are radical leftist standard Democrat talking points. She’s not a moderate at all.

He added, “The other crucial point here this is not a referendum on Trump. Winsome Earle-Sears has a remarkable personal history, but did everything she could to distance herself from Trump between his first administration and his second. And this is a major factor here, because the energy is with Donald Trump’s base in the Republican Party, and she has not only not stood with President Trump, she praised basically every other potential competitor for Trump in 2024. That’s a major factor here.”

