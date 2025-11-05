Dem Rep. Subramanyam on Shutdown Pain: Gov’t Workers Most Impacted Support Us, Our Ideas Are Popular

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) responded to the pain of the government shutdown by stating that “I’ve talked to the federal workers and contractors who are affected most, and they’re saying that they’re fed up with Republicans. And that’s why we had federal contractors and federal workers in Virginia last night vote against Republicans and for Democrats.” And people like Democratic proposals.

Host Elizabeth Vargas said, “[I]t just feels like you’re both saying all we want to do is talk about extending subsidies and — but you won’t do it because of this one issue of opening up the government. And, meanwhile, the people paying the price are the American people who fly, and who need to eat.”

Subramanyam responded, “They’ve said that before and then gone back on their word. We don’t trust them anymore. The reality is, if they want to have the vote right now, and then we’ll continue this continuing resolution, we should do it. But I’ve talked to the federal workers and contractors who are affected most, and they’re saying that they’re fed up with Republicans. And that’s why we had federal contractors and federal workers in Virginia last night vote against Republicans and for Democrats.”

Earlier, Subramanyam said that the cost of living and being out of touch were on the ballot in Virginia, and what Democrats are proposing on policy around the shutdown is popular.

