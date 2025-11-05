DNC Chair: ‘No One Gives a Sh*t About’ Cultural Issues Anymore

During CNN’s Election Night coverage on Tuesday, DNC Chair Ken Martin said that the election results that evening show that the Republican Party’s playbook of “running on all these cultural issues,” doesn’t work anymore because “no one gives a shit about that. What they care about right now is they care about the kitchen table issues.”

Martin said, “The Democratic Party is back. And the message to Republicans right now is you better figure it out, because the old playbook that you have, running on all these cultural issues, no one gives a shit about that. What they care about right now is they care about the kitchen table issues. They care about the fact that they can’t afford their rent, they can’t afford their groceries. They’re worried about health care. They’re worried about how they’re going to actually get ahead in life. And they want someone to stand up and fight.”

He added that it’s important for Democratic candidates to have their own proposals and positive agenda in addition to critiquing President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-Elect Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D), Virginia Governor-Elect Abigail Spanberger (D), and New Jersey Governor-Elect Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D) did this.

