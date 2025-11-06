DNC Chair: GOP Can Keep Comparing Dems to Mamdani, People Don’t Care

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” DNC Chair Ken Martin stated that he welcomes Republicans attacking New York City Mayor-Elect Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) “the way they have.” And said the GOP can keep comparing Democratic candidates to Mamdani “because most Americans right now, they could care less. They really could care less about all these boogeyman tactics and fear tactics the Republicans are using.”

Martin said that Mamdani, Virginia Governor-Elect Abigail Spanberger (D), and New Jersey Governor-Elect Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D) have different ideologies. He added, “I welcome them to continue this idea of trying to attack Mamdani the way they have. Look, during the campaign, they tried that in Virginia and New Jersey, right? That was the whole focus of their campaign in the last two months, oh, the scary boogeyman, Mamdani, right? Mamdani and Sherrill are the same person, Mamdani and Spanberger are the same person. Guess what? It didn’t work. They lost big in both states. They lost by a bigger margin in both states than they did the last time in 2017. And let me tell you what, they can keep trying that, because most Americans right now, they could care less. They really could care less about all these boogeyman tactics and fear tactics the Republicans are using.”

He continued, “What they want to hear from Republicans and Democrats is, how are you going to improve my life? How are you going to help me afford my life and be able to actually get ahead and not just get by? Most people can barely survive right now in this country, and you have one party who is literally kicking people off of health insurance, kicking people off of food, not doing anything to reduce costs, all to help their billionaire buddies get another tax break. It is time to call out this corrupt administration for what it is. It’s callous, it’s depraved, it’s soulless, and they could give a shit about working people in this country. And so, guess what? The Democratic Party is the antidote to that, and you saw that last night.”

