Hochul: I Endorsed Mamdani ‘Because I Want to Have a Relationship With’ NYC’s Mayor

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that she endorsed New York City Mayor-Elect Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) “because I want to have a relationship with…who I thought would be the next mayor of New York, because I’m not going to root against New York City,” and she does have some “strong differences” with him.

Hochul said, “I’m telling you, I — yes, I endorsed him because I want to have a relationship with, I believe, the next — who I thought would be the next mayor of New York, because I’m not going to root against New York City, unlike Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). I’m going to make sure that New York City is successful. That does not change who I am. I have strong differences. I will never stop being a moderate Democrat, but she will never stop being a Trump Republican.”

Hochul also stated that she isn’t worried that Mamdani hasn’t endorsed her gubernatorial bid yet and people shouldn’t worry about it.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett