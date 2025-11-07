Jayapal: Dems Aren’t ‘Criminalizing Immigrants’ Like They Did, We’re Getting ‘High Ground’ We ‘Should Have Held All Along’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that Democrats have managed to “regain the high ground that Democrats should have held all along around reforming the immigration system,” and the “criminalizing immigrants and attacking immigrants in the way that we saw some Democrats starting to do at the end of last year and even the beginning of this year. I think a lot of that has gone away, and, hopefully, now we can get on a path to really reforming the immigration system.”

Jayapal said, “Trump has gone way overboard, and in many ways it’s ricocheted back. And it’s allowed us to, once again, regain the high ground that Democrats should have held all along around reforming the immigration system, right? Making it so that people who want to be here actually have legal pathways to be here.”

She added that the Trump administration’s tactics have “moved Republicans, Independents, and Democrats on the issue of immigration. And I hope that it stiffens the spine of Democrats, who often are very quick to pivot away from values-based thinking around what is comprehensive, humane immigration reform, why we have to get it done, and why it is ultimately the answer, rather than criminalizing immigrants and attacking immigrants in the way that we saw some Democrats starting to do at the end of last year and even the beginning of this year. I think a lot of that has gone away, and, hopefully, now we can get on a path to really reforming the immigration system.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett