Raskin: Dems Will ‘Hold the Line’ on Shutdown GOP Caused, Won’t Accept Them Saying ‘Just Reopen the Government’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that “Republicans have dealt themselves a six-week paid vacation” on the government shutdown and Republicans “say wink, wink, come on back, let’s just reopen the government, and everything will be fine. No, they’re going to continue to do what they’ve been doing. So, we’re going to hold the line” on the issue of the shutdown.

Raskin said, “[L]ook, people want the government reopened. They understand the Republicans have dealt themselves a six-week paid vacation. They’re not coming to Washington, and they’re in their districts, maybe, but they’re certainly not having town hall meetings with anybody because they’re afraid to face their constituents. So, all that time, we could have been negotiating, if they’re really talking about negotiating in good faith.”

He continued, “But no, they say wink, wink, come on back, let’s just reopen the government, and everything will be fine. No, they’re going to continue to do what they’ve been doing. So, we’re going to hold the line for the health care for tens of millions of people, and for SNAP benefits, to reopen the government, and also, as somebody who represents tens of thousands of federal workers, I would like everybody who has been illegally RIFed during this process to be reinstated as part of that deal.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett