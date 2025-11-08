Maher: ‘I Have a Problem’ if We Don’t Do Missile Defense Like Golden Dome

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he would have a problem if we don’t do a missile defense program like the proposed Golden Dome program and said that it’s a worthy expenditure, even though he doubts the cost and time estimates put forward by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said, “I don’t have a problem if we do a missile defense program. China is — their technology, they’re putting it in space. And so, for us, doing the same thing –.”

Maher then cut in to say, “I have a problem if we don’t. Like, just because Trump thought of it, I’m not against it. Something that would stop the increasing number of rogue missiles that are in this world from maybe coming over here and incinerating me, yeah, mark me down as a pro for that. I’m pro having — now, can we do it? I don’t know. I read, he says it’ll take three years and 180 billion, and they say, well, that’s bullshit, it’s going to take — whatever it is, of course, everything is overscheduled and doesn’t ever [come] in on time or on budget. But that’s, to me, a worthy thing.”

