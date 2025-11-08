Marshall: Schumer One-Year Obamacare Proposal to End Shutdown a ‘Non-Starter’

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) dismissed an offer made earlier in the day by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that would pave the way to reopen the federal government in exchange for a year-long extension of Obamacare subsidies.

“Here with reaction, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall,” FNC host Laura Ingraham said. “Senator, it’s great to see you. Great to have you on the show tonight. Let me ask you, will you accept this terrific offer by Chuck Schumer tonight?”

Marshall replied, “No, Laura, that’s a non-starter. What Chuck Schumer is asking us to do is to give $25 billion to criminals every year and $35 billion to insurance companies every year. That’s what it’s costing American taxpayers right now to fund, to partially fund Obamacare. So that’s a non-starter, and that’s why here we are setting, should we do — should we break the filibuster or not? I think that’s the conversation that that Republicans should be having right now.”

“Senator, Republicans, especially the more, you know, establishment Republicans are very, very wedded to this idea of holding on to the filibuster with a death grip,” Ingraham said. “Given what the Democrats have clearly signals they’re going to do, they’re going to pack the court, they’re going to make Puerto Rico a state. The list goes on and on. President Trump went through it. Do you believe, given what this country and our people are facing, that it is time for the Republican Party to ditch the filibuster and start doing things for the American people.”

“Well, Laura, every day that the shutdown goes on, the more I’m convinced we need to end the filibuster,” said Marshall. “And as I do my math here, the same Democrats that some of my colleagues are counting on to protect the filibuster are the same Democrats who are afraid to come across the aisle and open the government. Just two years ago, every senator, Democrat senator, that’s still in office, that’s here today, voted to end the filibuster, unless you can guarantee to me that the Democrats won’t do it, then we need to seriously consider it. You know, the only other option I can think of is to enshrining it as a constitutional amendment, but this absolutely should be the conversation and the debate today for the Republican caucus.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor