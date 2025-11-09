Jeffries: ‘Democrats Are Definitely’ Going to Win Control of the House in 2026

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) predicted his party would take control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s look at Tuesday’s election results. Democrats had a clean sweep, winning the New York City mayoral election and both gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, a ballot measure in California. You are on track to potentially become the next speaker if Democrats were to win back the House in 2026. How confident are you that that’s going to happen?”

Jefferies said, “Democrats are definitely going to take control back the House of Representatives. We will stay focused on the issues that matter, lowering the high cost of living, fixing our broken healthcare system, and cleaning up corruption to actually deliver a country that works for working-class American, for everyday Americans, and for middle-class Americans. As Democrats, we believe in a country that has a strong floor and no ceiling. If you were caught playing by the rules, there should be no ceiling for the success you can accomplish for yourself, your family, and your children. At the same time, we believe in a country with a strong floor, that’s Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and assistance and by the way, what Republicans are trying to devastate right now.”

