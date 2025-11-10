Hostin: Democrats ‘Caved’ — ‘Let Down the American People’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said Democrats “caved” and let down the American people by voting to end the government shutdown.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I’m with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Lawler, and a number of Republicans who believe we have to extend those for at least a year. However, in the interim, while the government was shut down, 42 million people are losing SNAP benefits ahead of the holidays. So to me, we’ve got to hold out for those 22 million whose premiums are going to go up, but deny SNAP benefits, that math doesn’t work for me.”

Hostin said, “I want an opposition party. I think the Democrats caved. I think the Democrats let down the American people. And, like you, Whoopi, I have absolutely no faith that the Republican Party will come to the negotiating table in good faith. You know, you do something like this, shame on you the first time. You do it twice, three times, four times — shame on me. Shame on the Democrats for even believing that the Republicans will even vote on it. There’s no guarantee in this new deal.”

Hostin continued, “So the bottom line is, the Democrats went into this after a blue wave, out of the American people saying, ‘We do want the opposition.’ The working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them. And now they just caved and surrendered. I think Chuck Schumer, his days are over. If he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go.”

