Clyburn: ‘We Did Not Get’ Affordable Care for Everyone Under Affordable Care Act from Shutdown

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that “when it comes to the Affordable Care Act, making health care not only accessible for everybody, but affordable by everybody, that we did not get” out of the government shutdown.

Clyburn said, “I think everybody got some of what they wanted. The other side got more of what they wanted than we of what we wanted. We got some protections for SNAP, WIC. These are not unimportant programs. However, when it comes to the Affordable Care Act, making health care not only accessible for everybody, but affordable by everybody, that we did not get, unless –.”

Host Stephen Colbert then cut in to say, “That was the stated goal.”

Clyburn responded, “Absolutely, and it’s still the goal. If at first you don’t succeed, you keep trying. And I think that we are going to stay in this fight. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has made it very clear that this is not the end of this fight. And who knows? What was the vote? Are they promising to put the bill on the floor, or are they promising to let us bring the bill to a vote? I don’t know that. I’ve been listening for that.”

