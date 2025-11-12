Sherrill: ‘No Justification’ for Shutdown, Bill Ending It ‘Unacceptable’, Dems Shouldn’t Have Backed Away

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. and Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) said that the deal to end the government shutdown “is unacceptable”, there was “no justification” for keeping the shutdown going, and for Democrats “to kind of back away in the face of victory, to me, seemed like a really bad idea.”

Sherrill said, “To me, this is unacceptable. The people were pretty clear, when they spoke in New Jersey, that they wanted somebody to fight for them. And so, I’m going to keep fighting for affordability, to drive down costs.”

Host Jake Tapper then asked, “The Congressional Budget Office estimates that a six-week shutdown will reduce the country’s economic growth by half from the previous quarter. So, there is the argument to you, in terms of the pain of the families that rely on food stamps and the pain of those who have been furloughed and not paid for 43 days, not to mention the damage to the economy. How do you justify keeping the government shut down one more day, given all this pain?”

Sherrill answered, “There’s no justification. It certainly was time for Republicans to come to the table. I think, after last Tuesday, it was pretty clear what the American people wanted. Trump himself said he thought that keeping the government shut down as he did was to blame for Tuesday and the real success of Democrats. And so, it was time to come to the table and negotiate and really fight hard for the American people and get some Affordable Care Act support, because these markets are going to be so very bad. So, to kind of back away in the face of victory, to me, seemed like a really bad idea.”

