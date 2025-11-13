Crockett: I’m Considering Senate Run — I Believe I Can ‘Expand the Electorate’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she was considering a Senate run because she believed she could “expand the electorate” in Texas.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “You’re thinking about running for Senate yourself.”

Crockett said, “I am absolutely thinking about running for Senate. I’m hoping to have an answer within my inner circle, probably within the next week and a half or so. But I will tell you this, I will tell you that I completely understand those that are disappointed. I will tell you that on November 4, we won in places that we weren’t supposed to win in whether we’re looking at Georgia or whether we’re looking at Mississippi, or whether we’re looking at different parts of Virginia, where now we’re going to end up having a supermajority.”

She continued, “I will also tell you that we have a poll that is currently in the field that went into the field on yesterday. I am waiting on those results. It’s the first and only poll that I’ve put out to be able to kind of understand where I really am. I don’t want to rely just solely on third party polls.”

Hunt said, “So basically you’re polling yourself to try to make a decision about what you should do.”

Crockett said, “I’m polling to determine whether or not I can expand the electorate, and I believe that I can, but if I can’t, I can tell you for sure 100% that I will not run.”

