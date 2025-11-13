Dem Rep. Dean: Shutdown Made People ‘Focus’ on Health Care, ‘Very Successful’

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that “by shutting the government down, we were able to focus on and get everybody else focused on the unaffordability of health care across this country.” And “we were very successful.”

After viewing criticism of the shutdown and its harms from Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Dean said, “I disagree with him on his vote over and over and over again, for the simple reason that we made a very strong argument. These were extraordinary circumstances, but the American people got it that, by shutting the government down, we were able to focus on and get everybody else focused on the unaffordability of health care across this country.”

After citing testimony from someone at a field hearing about how their costs will go up, Dean stated, “So, what I would say is, we were very successful. The American people agreed with us that health care is unaffordable, they also agreed with us that this administration, with its incredibly callous cutting off of SNAP benefits, even going so far as, after two federal judges said, you are required by law to provide…nutrition benefits to 42 million people, seniors, children, veterans across this country, what did Trump do, as he’s throwing a Great Gatsby party? Not to be obliging to it, he said, let’s go to the Supreme Court to see if we can avoid paying that. So, I’m very satisfied with what we did. I am disappointed with the Senate.”

