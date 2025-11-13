Jeffries: Trump Jamming ‘Unprecedented Extremism’ down American’s Throats

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed President Donald Trump was jamming “unprecedented extremism” down the throats of Americans.

Jeffries said, “I think one of the challenges that we’ve had throughout the entire year, and this is the American people who have been dealing with unprecedented extremism being jammed down their throats by Donald Trump and Republicans in the House and the Senate, is that the Republicans have adopted a my way or the highway approach. And unless they change course, we’re going to have challenges governmentally for the balance of the first two years of Donald Trump’s time in office.”

He added, “Now, as Democrats, we continue to make clear we’re ready, we’re willing, we’re able to find a bipartisan path forward to enact a spending agreement that actually improves the quality of life. And that means driving down the high cost of living in an environment where we have both an affordability crisis and a health care crisis. Donald Trump promised that costs would go down on day one. Costs haven’t gone down on day one; costs have gone up, and inflation is up. The Trump tariffs are adding thousands of dollars per year of additional expense to everyday Americans.”

