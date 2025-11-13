Kaine: Air Traffic Control Was Getting ‘Dangerous’ While We Were Testing GOP Red Line

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that Democrats were testing the red line Republicans had drawn with the government shutdown, and while they were doing so, “air traffic control was getting chaotic and even dangerous.”

Kaine said, “What Democrats want, our top goal, is to fix the healthcare system. Many Republican senators and House members are saying, we know we need to fix some of the damage that was caused by the reconciliation bill. Particularly, we need to stop people’s health insurance premiums from skyrocketing.”

He continued, “But the Republican position in the Senate was ironclad for 40 days, we will only talk about that healthcare fix once government is reopened. And we tested that red line a dozen times during the 40 days, and they wouldn’t back away from it. So, at some point, you can test somebody’s red line, but, at some point, it becomes beating your head against a red line. And, meanwhile, air traffic control was getting chaotic and even dangerous. People were suffering the loss of SNAP benefits. Every day the shutdown goes on, the pain increases. We need to open government again and then put that healthcare debate front and center without the background damage of the shutdown obscuring Americans’ view of who’s fighting for their health care and who isn’t.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett