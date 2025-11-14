Dem Rep. Bell: I Voted Against Reopening Gov’t Because SNAP Recipients Were Happy with Me Doing So to Make Point

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MO) stated that he voted against the bill to end the government shutdown because people in his state who were losing SNAP benefits “Absolutely” would be happy that he was keeping the government shut down to make a point.

Bell said, “I’m not happy with this resolution. I voted no. As a matter of fact, I voted hell no, to be perfectly — they had that option and — when we were voting.”

Host Audie Cornish then asked, “I know, but 650,000 Missourians were losing SNAP benefits. Would they be happy that you were sticking it out to make a point?”

Bell responded, “Absolutely. And that’s why I voted no. And 260,000 Missourians could lose their health care or see their healthcare costs skyrocket.”

