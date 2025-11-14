Dem Rep. Takano: ‘We Didn’t Get It Wrong’ by Sunsetting ACA Subsidies, and That’s ‘Beside the Point’ Since It’s GOP’s Fault

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) stated that Democrats “didn’t get it wrong” by having a sunset provision for the Obamacare subsidies, but “The idea that we should have extended it for even longer is beside the point.” And the point is that Republicans chose to get rid of the credits.

Host Blake Burman asked, “[I]t was President Biden, of course, back in 2022, who signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act that extended these Affordable Care Act subsidies. 2022, your party had the White House, your party had the Senate, your party had the House. You voted for this. You could have extended it longer. Did you get it wrong?”

Takano responded, “No, we didn’t get it wrong. The idea that we should have extended it for even longer is beside the point. The point is, now, that Republicans intentionally chose, through their big, ugly law, to get rid of these tax credits and to put 22 thousand — 22 million Americans at risk of losing their insurance, being priced out of their insurance. There is no alternative they’re proposing. Everything that they’re saying about insurance companies, just kind of belies the point that they’re just not coming up with any alternative.”

