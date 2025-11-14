MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Cracks in the MAGA Coalition Are Getting Bigger and Bigger by the Day’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace claimed President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition is cracking apart.

Wallace said, “With every inch of marble and gold gilding that Donald Trump has personally instructed to be installed inside the White House, with every swanky party, even the Gatsby one, every foreign dignitary, every business tycoon, every tech mogul billionaire that’s been wined and dined very opulently by Donald Trump, comes the dawning realization among his once very loyal supporters that when Donald Trump said America first, what he actually meant was Trump and the billionaires first. The cracks in the MAGA coalition are getting bigger and bigger by the day. ”

She added, “Donald Trump’s political standing is plunging as he walks away very publicly from the campaign promises he made to the country and, importantly, for this conversation, his own supporters just 12 months ago. The New York Yimes puts it like this, ‘President Trump has been dining with Wall Street bigwigs. He’s embarked on an opulent revamp of the White House at a time when Americans are struggling to pay their bills. He has expressed support for granting visas to skilled foreigners to take jobs in the U.S. He approved a $20 billion bailout for Argentina, helping a foreign government and wealthy investors at a moment when the U.S. government was shut down for a president who returned to office promising to avoid foreign entanglements, to make life more affordable and ensure that available jobs go to American citizens, it has been a significant departure from the expectations of his loyal base, and it is starting to open a rift with his supporters, who were counting on a more aggressively populist agenda.’ Add to all of that, as reported by today’s New York Times, his very public betrayal of his campaign pledge to release the Epstein files and Republican allies of Trump, at least a few of them are finding their red lines.”

