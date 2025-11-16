Khanna: Trump ‘Losing His MAGA Base’ over Epstein Files

On Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “losing his MAGA base” over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to turn to another big issue, you are pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Your joint bill with Thomas Massie is going to come to a vote on the House floor. It’s expected to this week. Do you think you have enough votes for it to pass?”

Khanna said, “We do, and there’s nothing I have been prouder of or more meaningful than this work. The credit goes to the survivors. They’ll be at the Capitol on Tuesday in a press conference, Massie, myself and Representative Greene are doing. This was disgusting. Epstein had set up a rape island where rich men were abusing girls with impunity. There are thousands of victims, and rich and powerful men have buildings named after them, scholarships named after them, and this is not partisan; the Epstein class needs to go.”

Welker said, “Could you have a veto-proof majority?”

Khanna said, “I was hoping that and Donald Trump started to say he’ll unendorse people like Marjorie Taylor Greene so it’s basically Massie and me versus the White House. They’re calling members to the Situation Room. You know why Trump is losing his MAGA base on this? The reason he’s losing it is he ran saying, ‘There’s a corrupt governing elite that has shafted you,’ that ‘This is the Epstein class versus forgotten Americans, and I’m going to stand up for forgotten Americans. He’s forgotten those forgotten Americans. And we are saying that we are going to stand up for survivors, for America’s kids, and we’re going to hold this class accountable.”

