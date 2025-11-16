Murphy Calls Trump Strikes on Venezuelan Drug Boats ‘Wildly Illegal’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Venezuela was “wildly illegal.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: The president said that he has made a decision, has come to a decision about Venezuela, suggesting that there could be military strikes on Venezuela. How big a step would that be and how would — how should Democrats react to that?

MURPHY: Well, it seems pretty clear it’s just an effort to distract people from the rising prices and from the Epstein scandal. No one wants a war with Venezuela to the extent they are claiming it has something to do with the drug trade coming to the United States.

The majority of drugs don’t come through the Caribbean. They come via a land route, a land route that the president is ignoring because he is so focused on this absurd, illegal military campaign against Venezuela. So I don’t think he’ll find much support amongst Republicans or Democrats in this country for it.

And by the way, it’s wildly illegal. A president can’t start a war with a nation without a congressional authorization. It’s just another sign of how out of control and how lawless this president is, and another signal for Democrats as to why we need to draw those firm moral lines in the sand right now to constrain his growing illegality.