Taylor Greene: Trump Needs to ‘Refocus,’ Go Back to America First

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump needed to “refocus” on an “America first” agenda.

Host Dana Bash said, “You mentioned the Syrian leader at the White House. You’ve also been critical of President Trump over foreign entanglements, H-1B visas. Now he’s moving military assets towards Venezuela. I do want to play something that he said this week.”

On Fox News, Trump said, “Don’t forget, MAGA was my idea. MAGA was nobody else’s idea. I know what MAGA wants better than anybody else, and MAGA wants to see our country thrive.”

Bash said, “Do you agree? Do you think he represents the MAGA movement as he once did?”

Taylor Greene said, “Well, what the American people voted for with MAGA was to put the American people first and stop sending foreign aid and stop being involved in foreign wars. They very much deserve to be put forth first. Cost of living is far too high. Health insurance is completely out of control. Those are two issues I have been very vocal on for months and months now. Long before Republicans were shocked when those big losses came on this past Tuesday’s election. So I think that the American people deserve to be put first. That’s what Make America Great Again means to me. I think that President Trump can do that if he refocuses his efforts. I think that’s what I want to see. I think that’s what the country wants to see. Even if he’s attacking me, I do want him to be successful for the American people.”

Bash said, “Sounds like you’re saying that he is not representing the MAGA movement that he started right now.”

Taylor Greene said, “I can say that promoting H1-B visas to replace American jobs, bringing in 600,000 Chinese students to replace American students’ opportunities in American colleges and universities, those are not America first positions. Continuing to really travel all over the world doesn’t help Americans back at home. I really — and I said this to him, and I will say it out loud, I would love to see Air Force One be parked and stay home, and there be nothing but a constant focus in the White House on a domestic agenda that helps the American people once and for all.”