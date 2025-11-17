Grijalva: Dems Aren’t Raising Concerns About Obamacare, GOP Is, I Think Universal Health Care Is ‘Solution’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) said that “universal health care across the board is the solution,” but “Democrats are not the ones bringing forward the concerns” about Obamacare.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “What would you like to see happen? Would you support some sort of reform to the ACA in order to get these subsidies across the finish line?”

Grijalva answered, “Well, part of my frustration is that Republicans have had 15 years since the ACA was introduced to work on an effort, if they have a concern, if they have a question, if they have a criticism of the process. And now, we’re waiting until possibly December to start talking about it. If we extend it another year, there has to be some, like, earnest commitment to work on this — work on whatever the concerns are. Democrats are not the ones bringing forward the concerns. I believe universal health care across the board is the solution, but if people are not ready for that, then let’s work towards something that is going to protect the American people and keep more and more people on getting health care and preventative care. Because, otherwise, if we don’t do something, those rural hospitals and all of our systems that are already incredibly stretched thin are going to start to close. And the impacts are going to be devastating, especially to people — our working families.”

