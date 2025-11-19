Kelly: Military Members Are Not Allowed to Follow Illegal Orders from the President

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said members of the military were not allowed to break the law if President Donald Trump gives them an illegal order.

Kelly said, “It’s hard for service members. you know, right now they’re serving under a president who in his first term asked the military if they could shoot protesters in the legs. Clearly, that is an illegal order. That’s a violation of those individuals constitutional rights. So, we’re in a rather challenging time, and we could get to what’s going on in the Caribbean in a second. So we were very clear. So under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, that’s the law for the military, where I serve for 25 years in the United States Navy. Not only are you specifically required to follow orders, you’re specifically required that you are not allowed to follow illegal orders. You are not allowed to break the law in service to this country even if somebody tells you that’s what you must do. And it puts service members in a very challenging position because they have to figure out what is legal and what is illegal.”

He added, “We understand the situation you’re in, that you could find yourself in a situation where you’re given an illegal order, and we want to remind you that you do not not only do you not have to follow them under military law, you are not to follow them.”

