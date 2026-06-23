A federal appeals court is greenlighting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to restart “expedited removals” of illegal aliens to their native countries in a legal victory for President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

After Trump took office last year, the DHS reinstated an expedited removal policy that had been implemented in the first Trump administration but was quickly blocked by a federal judge.

When the Trump administration reinstated the policy last year, the left-wing group Make the Road New York sued, and a federal court blocked expedited removal in August of last year.

Now, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is allowing the Trump administration to restart expedited removals, finding that the lower court was wrong in its decision and that the policy is not a violation of due process.

“The district court stayed the expansion, holding that it likely violated due process,” the D.C. Court of Appeals wrote. “Because it does not, we vacate the stay.”

DHS has said that some 900,000 illegal aliens have been deported from the United States, though it is unclear about how many have been deported from the interior of the country versus those returned to Mexico at the southern border.

The case is Make the Road New York v. Mullin, No. 25-5320 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.