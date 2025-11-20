Jim Jordan: Same Biden DOJ Official Who Targeted Scott Perry Probably Targeted Then-Speaker McCarthy

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed a criminal referral for Thomas Windom, the senior assistant special counsel under former special counsel Jack Smith.

Jordan said it was probable that Windom signed the approval to surveil then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“How many people were spied on?” host Sean Hannity asked. “And do you believe that they went through the proper process of getting legal warrants?”

Jordan replied, “Sean, I don’t think we’re even close to being done with the list of people in Congress and other Americans that these guys went after, but this one is particularly egregious. And AT&T sent us this letter as well. But think about what they did. The leader of the legislative branch, the leader of the other party, the opposition party, the Democrats, go after the top Republican in the United States government, two weeks after he is named Speaker of the House, that’s when they sent the subpoena. So, it wasn’t before, right? That — this is unbelievable that they do this. And here’s the other thing that’s different about Speaker McCarthy. It was for two months. Most of these other individuals we’ve seen the subpoenas for — other members of the United States Senate, other members they went after — it was for three days in January — January 5, 6, 7, and 8 — those days. For Speaker McCarthy, it was from election day 2016 until January 8 … 2021. So that’s unbelievable. Two months for the top Republican they go after.

“And my guess is, the name’s redacted who signed the subpoena, but my guess is it’s probably the guy we just referred today, Thomas Windom, because Mr. Windom was the guy behind going after Scott Perry’s cell phone, U.S. congressman, 14 years on the intelligence committee, United States general, served in our armed services,” he continued. “They went after his phone. And we got the form where it says we’re going to do this. And what was so interesting, I’ll just read from it, Sean. It says we want to — they surveilled Scott be — a week before they took his phone. So, they spied on a member of Congress. They said we want to determine daily patterns, identify associates, identify his workplace. We all know his workplace. It’s United States Congress. Photos of his home and his vehicle. My guess is the same guy we referred who was behind doing that to Scott Perry is probably the guy who went after the Speaker of the House, the top Republican in the legislative branch.”

