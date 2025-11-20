Warner: I’ll ‘Grant’ ‘Most’, Maybe ‘All’ Boats We’ve Hit Have Drugs, Trump Might Be Trying to ‘Distract’

During an interview on Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” that took place before the release of the jobs report that day, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that he will grant the Trump administration “that most of these boats, potentially all of them, have drugs on them.” But instead of blowing the ships up, they should stop them and prove to people that there are drugs on them and said that “America’s history of intervention in Central America and South America is mixed, to say the least. And I’m afraid that we’re on, again, one of these Trump efforts to kind of potentially even distract the country because he’s concerned about a failing economy, his policies are failing, the Epstein files.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked, “Is there any evidence that these boats that have been blown up had what they claim to have on it, the traffickers?

Warner answered, “I believe there is good intelligence that we can follow the drug routes. We know — and I’ll even grant the administration that most of these boats, potentially all of them, have drugs on them. But why not stop and prove to me, and more importantly, prove to the American people and prove to countries in that region that there’s a basis here, rather than arbitrarily just blowing them up? America’s history of intervention in Central America and South America is mixed, to say the least. And I’m afraid that we’re on, again, one of these Trump efforts to kind of potentially even distract the country because he’s concerned about a failing economy, his policies are failing, the Epstein files. And this venture into the Caribbean, we need a lot more information. And so far, we’ve not gotten it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett