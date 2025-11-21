Dem Rep. Goodlander: Trump Has Become ‘Unglued by a Simple Statement of Federal Law’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) said President Donald Trump has become “unglued by a simple statement of federal law” in his response to a video featuring Democratic lawmakers telling military members about refusing illegal orders.

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “I want to play what the White House press secretary said just a little while ago about you specifically. Listen to this.”

Thursday at the press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Maggie Goodlander was a Naval officer, and notably, she was also — she is also the wife of Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan,” And so these members knew what they were doing. That is a very, very dangerous message. And it perhaps is punishable by law.”

Blitzer said, “What’s your response, Congresswoman, to that?”

Goodlander said, “Look, we love this country. We love our Constitution. We believe in it deeply. It is not sedition. It is not a crime to state what the federal law says, and what our law says is something really important for this moment that our service members, our brave service members who step up to serve our country, they obey only lawful orders. It’s a core American principle rooted in our Constitution, and it’s essential to our national security and to public safety. Because public safety and national security depend upon public trust. So what we’ve done is to say what the law is, and it’s very telling that the president has become so unglued by a simple statement of federal law.”

