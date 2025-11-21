Dem Sen. Baldwin: GOP Focused on Tax Breaks Over Affordable Care Act Subsidies Ensuring ‘Able to Afford Their Health Care’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) criticized Republicans for not extending ACA subsidies “for working families to be able to afford their health care.” And focusing on “tax breaks that disproportionately help the very wealthy.”

Baldwin said, “In the last election, over a year ago, I would say that Donald Trump had it right with the diagnosis that Americans were concerned about the cost of groceries, health care, housing, child care, fuel, energy, on and on and on. But as soon as he became president, he has made things worse, through his tariffs and through what he calls the one big, beautiful bill, what we call the ugly betrayal. But, no matter what you call it, he has taken away nutrition assistance for working families. He has taken away Medicaid benefits in the future.”

She continued, “And that was a tax bill. You would think that the centerpiece would be extending tax credits for working families to be able to afford their health care. But, no, it was instead tax breaks that disproportionately help the very wealthy. This will be about making things much more affordable, helping our constituents be able to make ends meet.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett