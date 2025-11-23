Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Has a ‘Pattern of Inciteful, Dangerous Rhetoric’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump has a “pattern of inciteful, dangerous rhetoric.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: And it was that video that prompted some of this rhetoric from the President. I want to speak though about what’s happening right now. I understand there was a bomb threat against your office in Aurora, Colorado, that your family has received painful death threats, even murder threats. Here is some of what your office released.

UNKNOWN CALLER 1: I hope you all get murdered.

UNKNOWN CALLER 2: You ain’t an American, f*****, you’re a communist

BRENNAN: These, I believe, are phone calls that were made to your office. Are any of these threats credible?

CROW: We don’t know, Margaret, we’re going to take these seriously, but it’s very disturbing stuff when you have the President of the United States threatening to execute and to hang and to arrest using this rhetoric, people listen to it. We’ve seen before a pattern of inciteful, dangerous rhetoric being used by the president and then people acting on that. You know, I lived through and experienced January 6, a very similar dynamic. He’s been doing this for years, saying things and total disregard for the outcome, and what might happen when he throws this stuff out in the world.

BRENNAN: Well, the President has made these social media posts, but then he then sort of walked some of those threats back, saying he wasn’t threatening death. He was saying sedition was often, in the past, punishable by death. And then, before you appeared here today, on social media he put out, “the traitors that told the military to disobey my orders, should be in jail right now, not roaming the fake news networks. I guess that’s us trying to explain what they said was okay. It wasn’t and never will be. It was sedition at the highest level. It’s a major crime. There can be no other interpretation of what they said.” That’s a quote from what he put on social media. Do you have any idea what all these threats actually mean? Because he mentioned in an interview military courts and referenced the DOJ as well.

CROW: No, we don’t know what this means. He doesn’t know what this means because he’s irresponsible. He’s acting dangerous. He’s acting in an inciteful way. There’s two things going on here Margaret. One is the irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric by the President of the United States threatening to have members of Congress executed who he disagrees with. But it’s also so telling that when members of Congress simply remind service members of the Constitution and their duty to obey the law, which is not just our right, but is our obligation to do, that he cannot handle that, and he resorts to threats of violence and threats of arrest and execution. That tells you everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s respect for the Constitution and the rule of law, and actually underscores our point.