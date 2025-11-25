Energy Sec’y Wright: ‘Hopefully’ Will See Stop in Rise of Electricity Prices in First Half of ’26

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright predicted that Americans “will soon see a stop in the rise of electricity prices, we’re going to achieve that, I think, hopefully in the first half of 2026, the stop of the rises.” And there will be an overall downward trend in electricity prices nationally before the end of the administration.

Host Bret Baier asked, “[W]ill people feel a different energy cost into the new year, quarter 1, quarter 2, do you think?”

Wright answered, “I think you will soon see a stop in the rise of electricity prices, we’re going to achieve that, I think, hopefully in the first half of 2026, the stop of the rises. But, during the Trump administration, you will see a downward trend, before the administration’s over, a downward trend, in the price of electricity. In most all states that are open to building new infrastructure, that are building data centers, that are building power plants, that are building pipelines, we will see, overall, a downward national trend in the price of electricity.”

