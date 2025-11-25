Pompeo: There Isn’t ‘Remotely’ Enough Pressure on Putin

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News Contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that we have not “remotely put enough pressure on” Vladimir Putin, adding, “I don’t think the Biden administration did. I don’t think this administration has done enough.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “What do you think about how much pressure Putin is under? We know he doesn’t really appear to care too much about how many people he loses, at least up until now. But do you think he’s at a point where he might be willing to make some sort of deal to end this thing, at least for now?”

Pompeo answered, “I’ve seen no evidence of that. Apparently, he was prepared to take that 28-point deal where he was given some land he hasn’t even been able to take. That’s, perhaps, not surprising. It wouldn’t surprise me if he would have rejected that and asked for more again. I haven’t seen any evidence that he is prepared to lay down his weapons. We should all keep in mind, President Zelensky agreed to a ceasefire that President Trump wanted months ago, and it was Putin who rejected that and then went to Anchorage and basically stiffed the Western world. So, I haven’t seen any evidence that Putin’s prepared to do that. I don’t think we have remotely put enough pressure on him. I don’t think the Biden administration did. I don’t think this administration has done enough. The more we talk about putting pressure on Putin, the more likely it is that he will say, okay, that’s enough, and finally get us the peace that every single person wants.”

