Raskin: Just Because Trump Tells You to Do Something, It Doesn’t Mean It’s Lawful

Monday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said just because President Donald Trump “tells you to do something, whether you’re wearing a uniform or not, does not mean it’s lawful.”

Raskin said, “They want to build a whole jurisprudence around Trump’s statement that I alone can do it. And, you know, the unitary executive theory is a proposition about both vertical power over everybody in the executive Branch. But it’s also becoming a claim about the president being able to do things we never thought he could do bore without congressional consent.”

He added, “But just like, you know, Donald Trump thinks somehow you can’t tell members of the military that they have a right and a duty to disobey a lawful order. He basically has the same attitude towards everybody else in the government. But the point that they were maki to people in the military is true of people in the rest of the government. Nobody can obey an unlawful order. Nobody can engage in crime at the behest of Donald Trump. And people have to remember, you know, this. The Roberts court carved out a very special little rule for Donald Trump himself, but nobody else is protected at way. Nobody else has immunity. You know, he seems to dangle the pardon power around. But people have to remember that just because the president tells you to do something, whether you’re wearing a uniform or not, does not mean it’s lawful.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN