Swalwell: We Are Democrat ‘Avengers’ Fighting for ‘Truth over Trump’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said he and his fellow Democratic “avengers” would fight for truth over President Donald Trump.

Swalwell said, “What has given me hope is that not a single one of them, no one from Mark Kelly to Elissa Slotkin to Jimmy Kimmel, who’s also, you know, had his show taken off the air because of the president, no one who’s been targeted by this president has flinched or bent or hidden under the bed. We’re all standing up to him because we believe that it will always be the truth over Trump.”

He added, “Yeah. Well, leading up to Prop 50, I had gone across the state to help us get the five seats back that Texas had taken. And I heard two things, two things from voters, people are scared and prices are high.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Who do you think is the leader of the Democratic Party?”

Swalwell said, “It’s the avengers right now, right? You’ve got Jasmine Crockett coming to California, helping us elevate the vote to pass Prop 50. Ruben Gallego is going to Iowa and New Hampshire as a Marine, Latino, first in his family to go to college. There’s a bunch of us who are stepping up, but we all understand, you know, the assignment, and that is to bring down prices, period.”

