Take the White Pill! Marlow Warns MAGA Against Midterm Pessimism

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Republicans have to remain optimistic about the upcoming midterm elections.

Marlow said, “This is dead serious. If the Republicans give up on the midterms, which is the vibe that I’m seeing on X the everything app and coming from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who obviously spends a lot of time on X the everything app. If that happens, then prepare for the last two years of Donald Trump’s administration, his historic second administration, which is off to a much better start than the first administration, we’re going to spend two years doing investigations, impeachments, lawfare all that stuff.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo