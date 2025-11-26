Psaki: Trump’s Response to D.C. Shooting ‘Incredibly Irresponsible and Just Racist, Xenophobic’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki said President Donald Trump’s reaction to the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. was incredibly irresponsible, racist and xenophobic.

Psaki said, “President Trump just spoke, and I know you haven’t seen it. I suspect you haven’t seen it, but I just want to read one part of what he said. He said we must now reexamine every single alien presented our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, add benefit to this country. I wanted to share that, because I want to ask you about just what we know now, what we don’t know now, that’s obviously an incredibly irresponsible and just racist, xenophobic, all of the things thing to say but it’s dangerous too.”

She added, “When you use language like the language the president used you, you kind of put a target on people who are of Afghan backgrounds, you know. And there are it’s not the only group that he’s identified in this post. He goes he talks about people from Somalia as well. But right now we’re at such a heightened level of tensions. There’s been a great deal of political violence of all kinds of violence.”

