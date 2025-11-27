Dem Rep. Subramanyam: We Need ‘Better Enforcement’ on Visa Overstays

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) discussed the shooting of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. and how it relates to immigration and said that “a lot of undocumented folks in our country are not people coming across the border, they’re actually visa overstays. And so, we need to have a better process there and do better enforcement there.”

Host Jesse Weber asked, “Rep. Subramanyam, there’s an issue here where, if this is true, right? You have somebody who came in here, was supposed to be welcomed as an Afghan refugee, overstayed visa, now, allegedly, targeted two members of our National Guard. How is this not going to be a talking point for President Trump, for his administration, for those on the right to say, this is exactly what we’re talking about when we talk about illegal immigration, when we talk about legal migration, and the dangers here? What would be your response to that?”

Subramanyam answered, “Yeah, a couple of things: First, I’ll just say that it can be a talking point, but the reality is, we have a broken immigration system. We’ve had for a while now, we’ve needed to solve this for many decades, and we haven’t as a country. We’ve tried many times and failed, and so Congress needs to come together and do comprehensive immigration reform, not just this piecemeal thing, and sending people to the border. This was a visa overstay. I’ve said this so many times, a lot of undocumented folks in our country are not people coming across the border, they’re actually visa overstays. And so, we need to have a better process there and do better enforcement there.”

