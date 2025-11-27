GOP Sen. Capito: Guard Has Worked in D.C., ‘Probably’ Should Coordinate with Governors in Other Cities

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) stated that deploying the National Guard has worked in D.C. and using them in other cities should likely be coordinated with governors.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:15] “Are you an advocate for this template? The District of Columbia is different than other states. Are you an advocate of putting it other places?”

Capito answered, “Well, I think what we see across the nation is several governors have welcomed the support, for instance, in Memphis and other cities. And so, I think it needs to be, probably, going into a state in coordination with our governors. But for our nation’s capital, I think that the results speak for themselves. I think that the danger that our guardsmen were in and had been in D.C. [has] come to light today in a very, very abrupt and serious way and sad way. But, yes, I think our cities should be safe. They should be beacons of freedom where you can go and do and recreate and work and feel like you have a sense of, not just pride, but safety. And a lot of our big cities do not have that and I think President Trump has put that at the front of one of his main reasons that he is seeking to keep our city safe. So, I think these — I do believe in the mission, yes.”

