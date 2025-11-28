Wasserman Schultz: Trump ‘Deploying Military’ in Cities Led to D.C. Shooting

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that President Donald Trump’s deployment of “military troops in the nation‘s capital or in any city” should be reconsidered because it caused two members of the National Guard to be shot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Wasserman Schultz said, “This is a deeply concerning situation, but, you know, it’s one that I think we have to — it begs the question, would an individual have flown across the country to target law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C.? And, I mean, the answer is likely no. So why wasn‘t the president‘s first thought, ‘Wow, you know, maybe I should reconsider deploying military troops in the nation‘s capital or in any city?’ Particularly not when they haven‘t coordinated closely with the leadership of these cities and when we have law enforcement that are quite capable of handling the criminal justice issues that are — that we need law enforcement to focus on, and not our military.”

She added, “I just think, you know, the president looks everywhere except inward to blame his own policies. We need to make sure that we don‘t have our military deployed in our cities, doing — handling law enforcement responsibilities. And we need to make sure that we address gun violence. We certainly need to make sure we always have the proper and appropriate and tight, tight vetting processes, and those should be reviewed. But it‘s never the president‘s fault or his policies when it comes to his reaction, and it’s pretty disgusting.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN