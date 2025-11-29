Capehart: Trump Immigration Crackdown Hurts Security, Alleged Shooter ‘Was Helping Us’ in Afghanistan

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart stated that President Donald Trump’s recent immigration cutoffs will “hurt America’s national security. This perpetrator worked with the CIA in Afghanistan with the United States. And we all know what he was doing. He was helping us and furthering our national security interests.”

Co-host John Yang asked, “I wonder how you — what you make of the way the President responded. He immediately sent in 500 more troops, he immediately blamed the Biden administration for admitting the alleged shooter, and then cut off — essentially cut off a lot of immigration.”

After The Atlantic Contributing Writer and Trinity Forum Senior Fellow Peter Wehner gave his answer, Capehart responded, “[W]hat the President is doing, it’s shameful, it’s xenophobic, and, in the end, it is going to hurt America’s national security. This perpetrator worked with the CIA in Afghanistan with the United States. And we all know what he was doing. He was helping us and furthering our national security interests.”

