Sen. Murphy: Hegseth Has to ‘Resign’ or Trump Has to ‘Fire Him’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth must resign, or President Donald Trump should fire him over the follow-up strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean in September.

Murphy said, “Pete Hegseth has to go. He has to resign. Donald Trump has to fire him if he doesn’t resign. He is a walking, talking national security embarrassment. I think it is really disturbing that you don’t have more Republicans speaking out and saying that it’s time for him to go, because, of course, this is just the latest in a series of embarrassments. There’s all sorts of reports from the very beginning of the year that morale is low, that there’s disorder at the Department of Defense. He’s hiring his political cronies. He seems to care more about body shape and facial hair than he does about the security of the country, and now these really serious allegations of really disturbing and immoral behavior by the secretary. So it’s time for him to go.”

He added, “Both Republicans and Democrats are coming to the conclusion that this was an illegal, wildly immoral act. And he is shifting the blame. It’s the opposite of the buck stops here.”

