Rand Paul: I Worry About Boat Strikes Making Us Miss Actual Fentanyl Trafficking from Mexico

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that there isn’t any evidence of fentanyl coming from Venezuela and said that we do know fentanyl comes up from Mexico, “but since we’re blowing these boats up, maybe we’re taking our eye off the border in Mexico.”

Paul said, “All these people [are] going off saying, oh, fentanyl’s killing people, I know people who died of fentanyl. I have a great deal of sympathy. I know a family that lost two sons to fentanyl. I have sympathy for that. There’s no evidence there’s any fentanyl on this boat. There’s no evidence that any fentanyl comes from Venezuela, zero.”

He continued, “There is fentanyl coming up [from] Mexico, but since we’re blowing these boats up, maybe we’re taking our eye off the border in Mexico. So, the whole thing is a pretense and a prelude to war in Venezuela, and I hope it doesn’t happen.”

